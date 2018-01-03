UCEED 2018: IIT Bombay Releases Admit Card @Uceed.iitb.ac.in IIT Bombay has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2018.

UCEED 2018: IIT Bombay Releases Admit Card @Uceed.iitb.ac.in New Delhi: IIT Bombay has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2018. The admit card is available for download on the official UCEED 2018 website (www.uceed.iitb.ac.in). All those candidates who had successfully registered for the exam can downalod their hall tickets form the website. The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2018. UCEED is conducted for admission to the Bacheor of Design (B.Des.) programmes offered at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.



Candidates would have to login through the candidate's portal to access and download their admit cards. The link for the candidate's portal is available on the home page of the UCEED 2018 website.



The admit card will have details such as the candidate's name, registration ID, roll number, photograph, examination schedule and centre. In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates must notify the concerned authorities. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card.



UCEED will be a computer based and will be of three hours duration. The question paper wil carry a total of 300 marks. The question paper will have 3 types of questions - Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The result will be declared on February 18, 2018.



