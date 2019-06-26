TUEE 2019: Tezpur University Entrance Exam Result Today; Counselling, Document Verification Details Here

TUEE result 2019 is expected today and counselling will be held in July

TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University will announce results for TUEE 2019 today. The TUEE results were supposed to be released yesterday, i.e. June 25, 2019, but was delayed due to technical reasons. The University has also decided not to implement planned online counselling due to technical reasons and will hold counselling process as per the procedure followed in the previous years. The University will release exact process for admission and counselling later on the official website.

TUEE result will be released in the form of merit list and wait list. Subject to verification of original documents and satisfaction of the minimum requirement of qualification, the candidates of the Merit list and Waiting lists are provisionally selected for admission/ chance admission to the various programmes of studies for the academic year 2019-20.

The counselling and admission process will tentatively be held from July 22 to July 25, 2019. Classes for the autumn semester will begin from July 26, 2019.

At the time of document verification process, TUEE qualified candidates would need the following documents:

1. Pass certificates of all examinations starting from HSLC or equivalent examination conducted by the Board/ Council.

2. Mark sheets/ grade cards of all examinations starting from HSLC or equivalent examination conducted by the Board/ Council.

3. GATE score card in case of GATE qualified candidates.

4. A character certificate from the head of the institution last attended.

5. Valid SC/ST /OBC-NCL/ Persons with Disability (PWD) certificate issued by the competent authority for those selected under reserved category.

6. Latest OBC-Non-creamy Layer certificate issued by the competent authority for the candidates claiming admission against OBC- NCL seats. Candidates selected in the OBC-NCL category will not be admitted if they fail to produce the certificate at the time of admission.

7. Certificate of HSLC / class 10/class 10+2 having Date of Birth.

8. Permanent Resident Certificate of any one of the NE states in case of M. Sc. in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology programme only.

9. Gap certificate from the District Police Authority or Court Affidavit, in case of a gap of one year or more in study after the qualifying examination ( original to be submitted)

10. Three copies of recent passport size photograph.

11. The candidates will also be required to submit the attached undertaking duly filled in and signed by the candidate and his / her parent/ guardian along with other documents at the time of admission.

12. Migration Certificate ( original copy to be submitted).

13. Sponsorship Certificate/NOC from the employer in case of sponsored /employed candidates.

14. A certificate issued by the Principal/ Head of the Institution last attended that the candidate has appeared all the examinations (both theory, practical and project) before the date of admission in case the result of the qualifying examinations is awaited (candidates requiring to appear the examination of any course (subject) after the date of admission will not be eligible for provisional admission). Further, the candidates admitted under the provision of Provisional admission must produce the pass certificate / mark sheet of the qualifying examination by 30th October, 2018.

