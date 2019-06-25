Tezpur University Results Postponed, Counselling Cancelled. Details Here

TUEE results 2019: Tezpur University results expected on tezu.ernet.in, tezuadmissions.com.

TUEE results 2019: Office of the Controller of Examinations, Tezpur University said in a statement that the Tezpur University results or TUEE results for the entrance examinations held recently for admissions to various courses will be released on June 26 (i.e. on Wednesday). According to the schedule announced by the varsity, the TUEE results or Tezpur University Entrance examination results are supposed to be released today on tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com. The varsity has also cancelled the subsequent counselling process which was scheduled after the announcement of TUEE results.

The admission procedure after the TUEE results announcement in Tezpur University will be held as per the procedure followed in previous years.

"This is for information of all concerned that the results of TUEE-2019 will be declared on 26.06.2019. Due to technical reasons the planned online counselling will not be implemented this year," the notification from Tezpur University, Assam, said.

"The counselling and physical verification of documents will be done as per procedure followed in previous years," the notification regarding TUEE results said.

The notification also said the exact procedure of admission will be notified along with the TUEE result sheets.

TUEE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your TUEE results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the details asked

Step 4: Submit the details

The counselling process, which has now been cancelled, was scheduled to be held from July 22 to July 25.

According to the earlier schedule announced by the Tezpur University, classes for the autumn semester will begin on July 26.

The mid term examination will be held in September-October.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.