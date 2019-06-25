Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) Result Expected Today

Tezpur University TUEE 2019 Result Expected Today: How To Check

Tezpur University is likely to declare the entrance exam result today. The exam also referred to as TUEE is held for selecting candidates for admission to the autumn semester in BTech, MTech and MSc, MBBS and various PhD and non PhD programs. Tezpur University offers a number of programmes on Under-Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ Certificate, Post-Graduate Degree/ Diploma and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in various Disciplines. Admission to most of these programmes is held through entrance examinations conducted by the University in various centres across the country. Application process for this academic session was online, but the exam was held in offline mode.

TUEE Result Link (will be generated after results are out)

"If there is a tie, the ratio of positive marks to negative marks will be considered. Candidate having higher absolute value of the ratio will be given priority," reads the exam notice.

Tezpur University TUEE Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

As per the exam schedule, the results of all programmes will be released today except the PhD programme.

Counselling process will be held from July 22 to July 25.

Classes for the autumn semester will begin on July 26. The mid term examination will be held in September-October.

Meanwhile, the university will release the results for the spring semester examination on June 28. The result will be available on the official website of the university.

Click here for more Education News