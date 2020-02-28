Tezpur University, Assam Announces Admission For 2020-2021 Session

The last date for submission of application is April 7.

Tezpur University, a Central University in Assam, has invited applications for admission to the academic year 2020-2021. The selection criterion for all the programmes offered by the University varies. Admissions will be through entrance test, merit and JEE main. Application process for the admission has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application, available online at the official admission portal of the University, on or before April 7.

The entrance test, also known as the Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE), will be held at 27 examination centres covering major cities all over India. The University will also conduct the entrance Examinations in Kathmandu (Nepal), Thimpu (Bhutan) and Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Admission to B.Tech programmes will be through the All India Ranks of JEE Main. 60% of seats will be reserved for candidates belonging to the North East (NE). "Sixty per cent of the total seats will be filled up from the candidates of NE states. Candidates of NE states may apply against the seats reserved for the North East (NE) states for which the candidates will be required to produce Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) issued by the Competent Authority of any NE state," the admission notice reads.

For PhD programmes candidates will be selected through written test and interview. However candidates with UGC-(NET/ JRF)/ UGC-CSIR (NET/ JRF)/ DBT JRF/ ICMR-JRF/ ICAR-NET/ GATE/ SLET / M.Phil are exempted from appearing in the written test only.

The University reserves few seats under sports quota. "The University reserved 5 seats with not more than one seat per Department on Supernumerary basis for the candidates who have participated National/ International sports events. However, they will have to satisfy eligibility criteria and appear in the Entrance Examination," the University said in the admission notice.

