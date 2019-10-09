Telangana Inter Reverification, Recounting Results Out. Direct Links Here

TSBIE result for Intermediate revaluation and recounting available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TSBIE results for reverification and recounting process of the June exams held this year. The TSBIE results for Intermediate students can be accessed from the official portal of the Board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who are searching for the TSBIE results may download the same by entering their hall ticket numbers on the specific link for reverification and recounting results' link provided on the homepage of tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Before this, the Telangana BIE had released the second year supplementary results for intermediate candidates in July.

TSBIE result 2019: How to download inter reverification, recounting results

Follow the steps given here to download your TSBIE reverification and recounting results:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the result links as given here:

IPASE June 2019-RV (Reverification) Results

IPASE June 2019-RC (Recounting) Results

Step 3 - On next page open, enter your hall ticket number

Step 4 - Download your TSBIE reverification and recounting results from next page

TSBIE result 2019: Direct links for downloading reverification, recounting results

Click on the direct links given here to download your TSBIE reverification and recounting results:

This year, the Telangana Intermediate exam board landed itself in hot waters when close to 3 lakh students failed in the TS Inter annual exam which was held in March. Several students who had scored good marks in TS Inter first year were surprised to see dismal marks in their TS Inter Second year result.

The board was accused of administrative and technical glitches. Student suicide also provoked severe criticism.

