TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: TSBIE Inter Results Expected This Week

Students across Telangana are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2026. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the results shortly, with April 12 being considered the most likely date, although official confirmation is still pending.

The Intermediate First Year exams were conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the Second Year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Evaluation of answer sheets began on March 4 and is currently in its final stages.

Nearly 9,97,075 students appeared for the exams this year, including 4,89,126 First Year and 5,07,949 Second Year candidates, making it one of the largest batches in recent years.

Where and How to Check Results

Once declared, students can access their results online through the official portal of the board by entering their roll number. It is important to keep hall tickets handy, as the roll number mentioned on them will be required to log in.

Apart from the website, results will also be accessible via SMS and through the DigiLocker platform, where students can download their digital marksheets.

Passing Criteria and Grading

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. The grading system is as follows:

Grade A: 75% and above

75% and above Below 35%: Considered failed

Previous Years' Performance

Past trends show fluctuating pass percentages:

2025: 71.37% pass rate (4,88,430 students)

2024: 63.49% pass rate (5,02,280 students)

2023: 65.26% pass rate (3,80,920 students)

What Happens After Results

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or request photocopies of their answer scripts online. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams, expected to be held in June or July. Students failing in three subjects are advised to reappear in the next academic year.

While the online result sheet is provisional, original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.