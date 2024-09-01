TS ICET Counselling 2024 Registration Process Begins Today

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Students can participate by visiting the official website.
TS ICET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for the first round of counselling for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. Students can participate in the counselling by visiting the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in once the registration process begins. The deadline for payment of the processing fee and slot booking for the selection is September 9 (except on September 7).
TS ICET Counselling 2024: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website, tgicet.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads "Register for TS ICET Counselling 2024" on the homepage
- Fill out the application form
- Make the payment and click submit
- Save the application form and take a printout for future reference
TS ICET Counselling 2024: Schedule
- Certificate Verification for Slot-Booked Candidates: September 3 to September 9 (except September 7)
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: September 4 to September 11
- Freezing of Options: September 11
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: On or before September 14
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through Website: September 14 to September 17
Final Phase
- Online Filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for Help Line Centre: September 20
- Certificate Verification for Candidates Not Attended in the First Phase: September 21
- Exercising Options: September 21 to September 22
- Freezing of Options: September 22
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: On or before September 25
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through Website: September 25 to September 27
- Reporting at Allotted College: September 25 to September 28
Spot Admissions (MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges)
The guidelines for spot admissions to MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be available on the website, tgicet.nic.in on September 27.