TS ICET Counselling 2024 Registration Process Begins Today

TS ICET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for the first round of counselling for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. Students can participate in the counselling by visiting the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in once the registration process begins. The deadline for payment of the processing fee and slot booking for the selection is September 9 (except on September 7).