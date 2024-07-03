Advertisement
TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Registration Begins On July 4, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

TS EAMCET Counselling: Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all requirements are met.

TS EAMCET Counselling: The deadline for submitting applications is July 12.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will initiate the registration for TS EAMCET counselling 2024 on July 4. Those who have cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) will be eligible to apply for counselling by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is July 12.

TS EAMCET Phase I Schedule 2024

  • Online submission for certificate verification: July 4 to 12
  • Certificate verification for pre-booked Slots: July 6 to 13
  • Option entry after verification: July 8 to 15
  • Freezing of options: July 15
  • Provisional seat allotment: On or before July 19
  • Tuition fee payment and self-reporting: July 19 to 23

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates must be Indian citizens.
  • They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
  • For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024.
  • For the Pharm D course, candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024.
  • The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024.
  • Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met.

Muslim or Christian candidates who did not qualify or did not appear for TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) and have scored 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent will be considered for any leftover seats in respective minority colleges after all qualified minority candidates of TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) are accommodated. However, these candidates will not be eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme, the official website specifies.

