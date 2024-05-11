Tripura To Start E-attendance For Teachers, Students In Government Schools

Tripura government is planning to soon introduce the e-attendance system for teachers and students in all 4,912 government schools. The decision has been aimed at improving the quality of education and performance of teachers and students in the state.



The digital move is being introduced under the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. It will help in bringing transparency in the entire academic system and better functioning of schools.



The Vidya Samiksha Kendra was first launched by PM Modi in Gujarat in 2022.

News agency IANS, quoted a top Education Department official as saying, "The entire process to cover the e-attendance system for teachers, students in all 4,912 government schools would be completed in a two-year time."

After implementation of the e-attendance method in all schools, the geo-tagging system would also be introduced to bring all necessary aspects available online. After completion of the process of e-attendance system covering all the schools, the Chief Minister, concerned ministers and senior officials from their offices would monitor the performance of the teachers and schools.

The Tripura government has already introduced the e-attendance system in some government offices, including the civil secretariat, headquarters of the administration.

Around 37,761 teachers are now involved in 4,912 government schools in the state while 6,94,539 students are enrolled in elementary, secondary and higher secondary level of school education.