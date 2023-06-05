Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Released: Here's How To Check Scores

Tripura board examinations took place in March. (Representational)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has rolled out the results of the examinations today. The TBSE class 10th, and 12th results were announced by the board president at the press conference, which took place at 12pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site: tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The pass percentage of class 10th was reported to be 86.02 per cent. On the other hand, the pass percentage of class 12th was 83.2 per cent. In class 12th results, Dhalai district has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 69.96 per cent.

To check the results, candidates are required to follow the steps given below.

Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Open the official site of Tripura Board of Secondary Education or simply click on the link here: tbresults.tripura.gov.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, locate the TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link and click on it.



Step 3: It will redirect you to another window. The students must enter their login details and click on ‘submit.'



Step 4: The result will get displayed on the computer screen.



Step 5: Check the results and download the page. It is suggested that you take a printout of the result and keep the hard copy for future use.

Tripura class 10th or Madhyamik board examination was held from March 16 to April 18. On the other hand, class 12th or higher secondary examinations commenced on March 15 and concluded on April 19 in the state. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the Tripura class 10th, 12th exam this year. For any other details concerning the examination and result, candidates can check out the official site of TBSE.

Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim's results were also released in Tripura.