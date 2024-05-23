Tripura Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Scorecards To Be Released On This Date

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to announce the TBSE 10th and 12th results for 2024. Those who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

According to media reports, the result will be declared on May 24 at 12.30pm.

This year, approximately 38,559 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and around 27,627 students for the TBSE 12th exams. Students should keep their admit cards handy to check the results and download provisional scorecards.

Tripura Board Results 2024:

The websites for students to check the results:

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Results 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of the Tripura Board.

Select the TBSE result portal link.

Click on Tripura 10th/12th results.

Sign in using the roll number and other required details.

Download the marksheets for further reference.

Last year, a total of 86.02 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 exam while 83.24 per cent of students passed the Class 12 exam.

Noticing the drop in academic performance among class 10 and 12 students, the education board is now contemplating conducting Bochhor Bachao (save-a-year) exams for those who cannot pass their exams on the first attempt.

According to the Bochhor Bachao scheme initiated by the Tripura government in 2020, students are assured admission to colleges or promotion to the next class in the case of board exams, even if they fail in two subjects, as long as they have obtained at least 150 marks. However, they must pass a retest within 75 days of the results being announced to proceed with higher education.