Tougher Rules For Hiring Professors Soon? UGC Works On Big Changes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to bring changes to the rules of recruitment for professors in colleges and universities, collectively known as higher education institutions (HEIs). After these changes, post graduate degree holders who are passionate about new areas like entrepreneurship, startups and industry partnerships can be directly appointed as faculty in HEIs. Currently, these recruitments are carried out according to the 2018 UGC Regulations that lay down certain conditions and minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff.

What are the expected changes?

According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the new rules will focus more on producing graduates who have the skills and competencies needed in today's workforce.

The propose changes will mandate more emphasis on research so that the teachers can contribute innovatively. The UGC wants faculty members to be able to adopt new pedagogical approaches, blend technology, introduce experiential learning conditions and transform the education system.

"Sadly, in the current system of Indian HEIs, faculty recruitment and evaluation prioritises publications and ring fences the applicants within strict disciplinary boundaries. The selection process reduces their academic contributions to the drudgery of numbers," Mr Kumar said in an article he wrote for Hindustan Times.

"There is an expeditious need for a balanced approach to faculty recruitment and evaluation. Faculty members will then be motivated to commit to a more comprehensive span of activities that benefit the university and society," he further said.

The UGC also posted about the proposed changes on its X handle.

What are the other academic changes suggested?

According to the existing rules, having a PhD with four-year graduation/PG is the minimum qualification for recruitment as professor. Along with this, it is mandatory to have graduation/post graduation and PhD in the same subject.

But changes are expected in this system. A detailed review has been done in the last six months, and a draft prepared, which will soon be made public for feedback.

