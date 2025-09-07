Top Open Universities In India As Per NIRF 2025 Rankings

Top Open Univerisites 2025: The NIRF 2025 rankings released by the Ministry of Education highlight the best Open and Distance Learning (ODL) universities in India for students seeking flexible and accessible higher education. Open universities are especially beneficial for those who want to balance studies with work or other commitments, offering affordable learning opportunities across various fields.

Here are the top three open universities in India as per NIRF 2025:

1. IGNOU - Indira Gandhi National Open University

Based in Delhi, IGNOU has been ranked as the top open university in India. It offers over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate programs, has more than 30 lakh enrolled students, and operates 25 study centres abroad.

2. Karnataka State Open University

Located in Mysuru, Karnataka State Open University is ranked second. It is a great option for students looking to pursue higher education while managing personal or professional responsibilities.

3. U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University

Situated in Allahabad, U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University university holds the third rank. It offers a wide range of courses including BA, B.Com, B.Voc, B.Sc, BBA, B.Ed, BCA, MBA, M.Com, MCA, MA, M.Sc, PGDCA, PhD, and more.

The NIRF rankings are based on multiple factors such as research output, resource availability, teaching quality, and employer reputation.