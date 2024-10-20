Top Government Job Openings: Check Vacancies, Deadlines, Selection Process

Securing government jobs in India is a big deal for middle-class families, given job security, stability, work-life balance, retirement benefits, annual salary hikes, housing, dearness allowances, and other perks. Here are some key openings at various government agencies that you may consider applying to, based on your preference for government jobs.

WCL Recruitment For 902 Trade Apprentice Positions

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) is inviting applications for Trade Apprenticeships 2024. The online registration process began on October 15 and will remain open until October 28. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply on WCL's official website. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 902 positions, including 841 for ITI trade apprentices in various roles and 61 for freshers. Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

CRPF Recruitment For Sub-Inspector Posts

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for Sub-Inspector/Motor Mechanic (Combat) roles. Eligible candidates can apply online at crpf.gov.in. The application process is currently active, and candidates have 60 days from October 9 to submit their applications. Applicants must not be aged over 56 and should possess either a two-year ITI Motor Vehicle Mechanics certificate or a three-year National/State Apprenticeship certificate, along with a minimum of three years of relevant practical experience. Additionally, they must meet the SHAPE-I medical category requirements.

UIIC Administrative Officers Recruitment for 200 Posts

United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) is currently accepting applications for administrative officers (AO), for both generalist and specialist roles. Interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website, uiic.co.in. The deadline for applications is November 5. This recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Scale-I positions. Candidates must be aged between 21 and 30 as of September 30, 2024, with special provisions for reserved categories. Selection will be based on an online exam followed by an interview. The written exam is scheduled for December 14, with admit cards being issued 10 days before the exam.

Indian Army Recruitment For 90 Vacancies

The Indian Army has announced openings for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-53) for the July 2025 batch. Eligible candidates can apply through the Indian Army's official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 positions, and applications must be submitted by November 7. Applicants should have passed a 10+2 or an equivalent examination with at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Additionally, candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Mains) 2024 examination.

JIPMER Recruitment For Professor And Assistant Professor Posts

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is accepting applications for faculty positions. Eligible candidates can begin applying online on October 25 at jipmer.edu.in. The deadline for submission is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill 80 faculty positions at JIPMER campuses in Karaikal and Puducherry. The selection will be based on interviews conducted via online video conferencing as well as in-person meetings.

ITBP Recruitment For 345 Group A Positions

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is accepting applications for 345 Group A positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The application deadline is November 14. Candidates will receive an e-admit card comprising details such as the date, time, and location of the documentation and interview phase.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment For Business Correspondent Coordinator

The Bank of Baroda is seeking applications from fresh candidates and retired bank personnel for the post of Business Correspondent Coordinator on a contract basis. There are a total of two vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website. The deadline for application submission is November 6. The age limit ranges from 21 to 45 for fresh candidates, while the maximum age for retired individuals should not exceed 65. Selected applicants will be interviewed by the Regional Head.