Top 20 Universities, Institutes In India

Entrance exam dates have been announced and the results are likely to be announced within August. Students often search for the best colleges and institutions before the admission season begins. NIRF is the government's ranking system for colleges and higher education institutions. NIRF or the National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2015.

NIRF ranking list is released every year. Last year the list was released on April 9, 2019. However, this year the ranking has been postponed due to COVID-19.

As per 2019 ranking, the top 20 institutes and universities in the country are:

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

University of Hyderabad

Calcutta University

Jadavpur University

Anna University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Aligarh Muslim University

Jamia Millia Islamia

University of Delhi

NIRF ranking is done by the Ministry on the basis of recommendations received by a Core Committee group. It ranks institutions on the basis of "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

