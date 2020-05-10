Top 20 Universities, Institutes In India

Entrance exam dates have been announced and the results are likely to be announced within August. Students often search for the best colleges and institutions before the admission season begins. NIRF is the government's ranking system for colleges and higher education institutions. NIRF or the National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2015.
NIRF ranking list is released every year. Last year the list was released on April 9, 2019. However, this year the ranking has been postponed due to COVID-19.
As per 2019 ranking, the top 20 institutes and universities in the country are:
- IIT Madras
- IISc Bengaluru
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Banaras Hindu University Varanasi
- University of Hyderabad
- Calcutta University
- Jadavpur University
- Anna University
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- University of Delhi
NIRF ranking is done by the Ministry on the basis of recommendations received by a Core Committee group. It ranks institutions on the basis of "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".
