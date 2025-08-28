TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2025 Result Declared, Download Directly Here

TNPSC Group 1 2025 Exam Result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result for Combined Services Group 1 preliminary examination 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in.
Those who qualify this examination will become eligible for the Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in December, 2025.
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Result: How To Download TNPSC Group 1 Result?
- Visit the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 List of Candidates Admitted To Main Written Examination".
- The notification containing the roll numbers of those who qualified the preliminary examination will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the result for future reference.
Download directly here- "TNPSC Group 1 2025 Prelims Result".
Those who qualified the examination will be required to pay Rs. 200 as the examination fee for main exams from September 3 to September 9, 2025. The main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to December 4, 2025.
The TNPSC Group 1 Combined Services examination is conducted to recruit for higher-level officer posts within the Tamil Nadu state government, including roles like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, and District Employment Officer.