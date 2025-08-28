TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2025 Result Declared, Download Directly Here

TNPSC Group 1 2025 Exam Result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result for Combined Services Group 1 preliminary examination 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in.

Those who qualify this examination will become eligible for the Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in December, 2025.

TNPSC Group 1 2025 Result: How To Download TNPSC Group 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 List of Candidates Admitted To Main Written Examination".

The notification containing the roll numbers of those who qualified the preliminary examination will be automatically downloaded.

Save the result for future reference.

Download directly here- "TNPSC Group 1 2025 Prelims Result".

Those who qualified the examination will be required to pay Rs. 200 as the examination fee for main exams from September 3 to September 9, 2025. The main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to December 4, 2025.

The TNPSC Group 1 Combined Services examination is conducted to recruit for higher-level officer posts within the Tamil Nadu state government, including roles like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, and District Employment Officer.