TISSNET 2018 Results Declared

Share EMAIL PRINT TISSNET 2018 Results; Know How To Check New Delhi: TISSNET 2018 results are out. Candidates who had appeared for the National Entrance Test (NET) conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) can now check their result online. The exam was held to grant admission to selected candidates for M.A programmes. Candidates can login at appln.tiss.edu to check their result and score card. Results can be accessed using email id and password. The exam was held on 6 January 2018 at 39 centres nationwide. The test was objective type and comprised of questions from General Knowledge; Analytical Ability, Logical Reasoning; and English Proficiency.



Qualified candidates can now appear for the pre interview test or GD and personal interview. While interview carries 75 marks, GD round carries a total of 50 marks, thus totaling it to 225 marks. There's no negative marking.



For selection process, the weightage of NET is 40% and interview is 30%; the rest is for GD round. 'In case of a tie between two candidates, their PI marks will be compared and the one with more marks in PI will be considered, in case there is a tie in PI marks too their PIT marks will be compared and the one with more marks in PIT will be considered, in case there is a tie in PIT marks too then the Entrance test marks will be compared and the one with more marks in entrance test will be considered, in case there is a tie in Entrance marks too then the candidate higher in age will be given the seat.'



On the basis of the merit list for each programme, TISS will release the list of selected candidates on the official website after the completion of the selection process.



