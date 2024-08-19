TISS To Accept CAT Scores For 3 Postgraduate Programmes From 2025-26

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will use Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 scores for admissions to three of its postgraduate programmes starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

The programmes that will require CAT scores include the MA in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR), the MA in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership, and the Master of Hospital Administration.

The official notification reads: "Candidates should follow the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) advertisement/CAT 2024 website for registration for the CAT 2024 Examination. All additional details, updates, and notifications, as applicable, will soon be accessible on the Institute's website at https://admissions.tiss.edu/admissions/ma/programmes. TISS does not assume responsibility for any information provided by sources other than the institute website and the Admissions Helpline (022-25525252)."

The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 began on August 1, with the deadline set for September 23. The admit card will be available from November 5, and the exam will take place on November 24 across 170 cities.

The CAT exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions, with a total score of 198 marks.

Apart from TISS, 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions accept CAT scores for pursuing an MBA. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.