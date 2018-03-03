TISS Initiative Awarded UNESCO Prize For Innovation In Education

Founded in 2005, the Prize recognizes two outstanding projects that make innovative use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in education.
Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, and Jawad bin Salem Al Arrayed, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will open the award ceremony.
This year's edition is dedicated to the "use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to increase access to quality education," with a view to promoting innovations in leveraging ICTs for achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal for education, SDG 4.
Both projects were designated on the recommendation of an international jury. Each winner will receive a monetary award (USD 25,000) and a diploma.
Prior to the Award Ceremony, a Laureates' Seminar will be organized from 10:00 to 11:30 in Room IV to present the two-prize winning projects.
CLIx provides high quality platform-based, blended learning experiences in three languages: Hindi, Telugu and English. So far, the programme has reached 478 State high schools, 1,767 teachers and 46,420 students in four Indian States.
