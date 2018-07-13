IIT Bombay, Four Other IITs Feature In Top 100 Of Golden Age University Rankings 2018

5 Indian educational found their place in the top 100 of the Times "Golden Age" ranking 2018.

Five Indian educational institutions found their place in the top 100 of the Times Higher Education "Golden Age" ranking 2018. Universities established between 1945 and 1967 considered for this category. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras have been featured in top 100. The ranking takes its name from what was a Golden Age in global higher education, characterised by rapid university expansion and increasing investment in research, said a statement from Times Higher Education.

In the total Golden Age University Rankings 2018, India is well represented with 11 institutions owing to the creation of multiple technology universities in the country during this time period.

IIT Bombay is ranked 57th while IIT Kharagpur is ranked 76th followed by IIT Delhi (79), IIT Kanpur (88) and IIT Madras (=98).

Among the top 5 Indian institutes, IIT Bombay was established in 1958, IIT Kharagpur was established in 1951, IIT Delhi was established in 1961, IIT Kanpur was established in 1959 and IIT Madras was established in 1959.

Among these institutes, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi were granted 'Institutes of eminence' tag by Government of India recently.

The universities were measured across their "core missions" - teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. University of California, San Diego, tops the list.

Australian National University, Chinese University of Hong, Seoul National University and Monash University also featured in the top five.

IIT Kharagpur has also figured in the top 50 list of The Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 that includes only institutions in countries classified as "advanced emerging", "secondary emerging" or "frontier" economies.

IIT KGP was placed 45th in the list that includes more than 350 universities from 42 countries across four continents. Peking University of China tops the list, the release said.

In its fifth year, the ranking has parted with the 'BRICS' acronym and has used a different title to recognise the strength and potential of a diverse range of emerging economies. The institutions of these countries were judged on several parameters -- teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook of Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018.

(With IANS Inputs)

