This University From Jharkhand Is Removed From The List Of UGC Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has removed the name of Pragyan International University, Ranchi, Jharkhand from the UGC list of universities under Section 2(0 of UGC Act, 1956. The UGC removed the name of the university from the list after it did not submit the required information for inspection purpose.



The Department of Higher and Technical Education (Directorate of Higher Education), Government of Jharkhand passed a resolution on March 20, 2024 to repeal the 'Pragyan International University Act, 2016' by Pragyan International University (Repeal), Act, 2023. As per the Resolution, the Pragyan International University has not come into existence even after establishment in the year 2016 and teaching-learning have not started.

An official notification by the UGC noted, "The Pragyan International University, Ranchi, Jharkhand was established by the Act No. 11 of 2016 notified vide Notification No. L.G.-09/2016-84/Leg dated 16.05.2016 of Government of Jharkhand. Accordingly, the name of the university was included in the list of universities, as maintained by UGC under Section 2(f) of UGC Act. 1956, on 03.08.2016."

"After inclusion of its name in the UGC list of universities, the Pragyan International University was required to submit information to UGC for inspection purpose. However, information was not received from university. The university did not respond to telephone calls and emails sent by UGC. Therefore, UGC vide letter dated 19.06.2024 requested the Govt. of Jharkhand to apprise the status of the university," UGC added.



"In view of above, the stakeholders including student community is informed that the name of Pragyan International University, Ranchi, Jharkhand has been removed from the UGC list of universities under Section 2(0 of UGC Act, 1956," added the notification.