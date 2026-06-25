Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026 To Be Out Today: Check Marks Memo Steps

Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is set to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 25, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations held in June can check their results online through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

To access the scorecard and download the marks memo, candidates will be required to enter their SSC supplementary exam roll number in the login window. The supplementary examinations were conducted for students seeking to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examinations.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Marks Memo?

Students can follow the steps given below to download the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 marks memo:

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026' link available on the homepage

Enter the SSC supplementary exam roll number in the login window

Submit the details

The TS SSC supplementary result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download the marks memo and take a printout for future reference

TS SSC Main Exam Result 2026 and Pass Percentage

The Telangana Board had declared the TS SSC main examination results on April 29, 2026. As per the official statistics, a total of 4,97,312 students successfully cleared the Class 10 board examinations. The board recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.15 per cent in the regular examinations.

The TS SSC supplementary examinations were conducted in June 2026 for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main examinations or wished to improve their scores.