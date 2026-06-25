TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Marks Memo

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, on Thursday declared the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary results 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can check and download their marks memos from the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

To access the TS SSC supplementary result 2026, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. The marks memo can also be downloaded through DigiLocker. In addition, students can check their results via SMS.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Marks Memo PDF

Visit the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC 10th Supplementary Marks Memo 2026 link

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

The TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

How To Download TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo PDF On DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account

If you do not have an account, create one and then log in

On the homepage, select the TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo 2026 link

Enter the required details and submit

The marks memo PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download it and keep a printout for future use

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS

Students can also check their TS SSC supplementary results through SMS by following these steps:

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Type TS10 followed by a space and then your hall ticket number

Send the message to 56263

The TS SSC supplementary result will be delivered on your phone