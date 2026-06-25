TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Marks Memo

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The marks memo can also be downloaded through DigiLocker.
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, on Thursday declared the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary results 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can check and download their marks memos from the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
To access the TS SSC supplementary result 2026, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. The marks memo can also be downloaded through DigiLocker. In addition, students can check their results via SMS.
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download Marks Memo PDF
- Visit the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the TS SSC 10th Supplementary Marks Memo 2026 link
- Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- The TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will appear on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference
How To Download TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo PDF On DigiLocker
- Visit the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account
- If you do not have an account, create one and then log in
- On the homepage, select the TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo 2026 link
- Enter the required details and submit
- The marks memo PDF will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and keep a printout for future use
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS
Students can also check their TS SSC supplementary results through SMS by following these steps:
- Open the messaging app on your mobile phone
- Type TS10 followed by a space and then your hall ticket number
- Send the message to 56263
- The TS SSC supplementary result will be delivered on your phone
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