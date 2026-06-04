Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2026 Datesheet Released, Check Schedule

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has announced the schedule for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026. Students can check the complete timetable on the official website of the board.

According to the official notification, the examinations will be held from June 5 to June 12, 2026. Around 31,542 students are expected to take the exams at 93 examination centres across Telangana.

Most of the exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. However, there are a few exceptions. The First Language (Composite Course) examination will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM, while the Science papers will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

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The examinations will begin on June 5 with First Language papers. The Second Language exam is scheduled for June 6, followed by the Third Language (English) exam on June 7. Mathematics will be held on June 8.

Science Part-I (Physical Science) will take place on June 9, while Science Part-II (Biological Science) is scheduled for June 10. Social Studies and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) will be conducted on June 11. The final exam, OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic), will be held on June 12.

Earlier, the Telangana SSC 2026 main examination results were announced on April 29.

Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Telangana Board. They can also collect their admit cards from the headmasters of their respective schools. The hall tickets have already been made available for download.

Candidates are advised to check the timetable carefully and reach their examination centres on time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.