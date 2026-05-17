Telangana CPGET Application Form 2026 Released, Check Direct Link To Apply

The TG CPGET Application Form 2026 has been officially released by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education. Students who want admission into postgraduate, PG diploma, and five-year integrated courses offered by Telangana universities can now apply online.

The online registration process for Telangana CPGET 2026 started on May 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can complete the application process through the official website before the deadline. The entrance exam will be conducted in CBT mode in the first week of July 2026.

Direct Link to Apply

TG CPGET Application Form 2026 Important Dates

Candidates planning to appear for the Telangana State Common Post-Graduation Entrance Test should check all important dates below to avoid missing deadlines.

Notification Release: May 15, 2026

Online Application Begins: May 15, 2026

Last Date Without Late Fee: June 10, 2026

Last Date with Rs. 500 Late Fee: June 14, 2026

Last Date with Rs. 2,000 Late Fee: June 18, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 16 to June 19, 2026

Hall Ticket Release: June 28, 2026

TG CPGET 2026 Exam Date: First Week of July 2026

Preliminary Answer Key: July 17, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: July 19, 2026

How to Fill TG CPGET Application Form 2026?

Visit the official TG CPGET website.

Click on the online application link.

Register using personal details.

Fill in academic and contact information.

Upload photographs and required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

TG CPGET 2026 Application Fee

The TG CPGET 2026 application fee must be paid online while submitting the form. The application fee is Rs 600 for SC, ST and PH candidates. For others, it is Rs 800. Candidates who want additional subjects have to pay Rs 450 per subject.

Through TG CPGET 2026, students can apply for several postgraduate programmes including MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, MJMC, PG Diploma, and integrated courses offered by participating Telangana universities.

Admissions will be available in universities affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Palamuru University.