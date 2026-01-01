Telangana CET Exam Dates Announced By Council Of Higher Education

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the exam dates for major entrance tests for the 2026-27 academic year. These exams help students get admission into engineering, medical, education, law, management and other professional courses. According to the council, all Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TG CET 2026) will be held in May.

This information was shared on December 30. According to TGCHE, the complete details regarding the examination calendar, eligibility criteria, application process and registration fees will be released by the respective CET organizers at the appropriate time.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAMCET) 2026 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The computer-based test for engineering courses will be held on May 9, 10 and 11, 2026, while the examination for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2026.

TGCHE has also announced the dates for other major state-level entrance examinations. Kakatiya University will conduct the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EDCET) 2026 for B.Ed admissions on May 12. Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 for MBA and MCA courses on May 13 and 14.

As per the schedule, Osmania University will conduct the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026 for lateral entry into BE, B.Tech and B.Pharmacy courses on May 15. Additionally, the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) 2026 and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET) 2026 will be held on May 18, for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM courses, respectively.

Furthermore, JNTUH will conduct the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026 from May 28 to May 31. This examination is for admission to ME, M.Tech, M.Pharm, M.Arch and Pharm D (Post Baccalaureate) courses. Meanwhile, the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2026, conducted by Satavahana University, will be held from May 31 to June 3, 2026 and will include physical efficiency and skill tests for B.PEd and UG D.Ed courses.