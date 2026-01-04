Telangana Board To Send Intermediate Exam 2026 Hall Tickets To Parents Via WhatsApp

For the first time, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will send Intermediate Examination 2026 hall tickets to the registered WhatsApp number of parents.

The preview hall ticket for second-year students will also contain information about the marks passed in the first year, the marks for any failed subjects, and the actual exam schedule.

The hall ticket allows checking details such as name, photograph, group, medium, and subjects. Both Intermediate First and Second Year students can download the preview by entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Students and parents are advised to carefully check all the details provided on the preview hall ticket. If any errors are noticed in the name, photo, group, or subjects, students should immediately contact their college principal, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), or the nodal officer for their district.

Practical Exam Schedule

Practical exams will be held from February 2 to February 21 in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The English practical exam for first-year students will be held on January 21, and for second-year students on January 22. The Ethics and Human Values practical exam will be held on January 23, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Environmental Education exam will be held on January 24.

If the practical exam timings clash with JEE Main 2026, the board has announced alternative arrangements for affected students.

Theoretical Exam Dates

Theoretical exams will be held from February 25 to March 18, with all exams scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter 1st Year exams will begin with 2nd Language Paper-I on February 25 and conclude with Modern Language I and Geography I on March 17.

TS Inter 2nd Year exams will begin with 2nd Language Paper-II on February 26 and conclude with Modern Language II and Geography II on March 18.