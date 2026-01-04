IIT Bombay Opens MBA 2026 Admissions: Check Registration And Selection Process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun the registration process for its MBA Admission 2026. Candidates can visit iitb.ac.in to apply.

The last date to submit the registration is January 31, 2026, while the payment window will close on February 1, 2026. Personal interviews for selected candidates are scheduled to be held from March 5 to 8, 2026. Candidates must have CAT qualification to apply for the course.

Application Process

1. Visit the official IIT Bombay website iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on the IIT Bombay MBA Admission 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration details on the page that opens.

4. Submit the registration and complete the application form.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation file.

7. Preserve the hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to follow all these steps carefully to successfully register for IIT Bombay MBA Admission 2026.