Teachers' Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 82 Exceptional Educators Today

Teachers' Day 2026: President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Awards 2026 on 82 exceptional educators at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, today, September 5, as India celebrates Teachers' Day. The awardees include 48 school teachers, 21 higher education teachers, and 13 trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE), whose dedication and excellence continue to shape the future of India. Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work of each awardee will also be showcased at the event.



The awards recognise the teachers' exceptional contributions to education and their lasting impact on the lives of students.

The Ministry of Education stated, "These exceptional educators represent dedication and excellence in education. A teacher does more than impart knowledge... they shape minds, nurture values, and contribute to the holistic development of every learner."

"This Teachers' Day is a tribute to the inspiring journey of the changemakers who are shaping the future towards Viksit Bharat 2047," it added.

The President also greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day.

In a message, she said, "On the occasion of Teachers' Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our teachers across the country. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great author and philosopher. He was also an extraordinary teacher. On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to him."

The President said teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character. She said it is their duty to guide students to become good human beings. A dedicated and caring teacher can recognise the unique potential of students, serve as a source of inspiration, and encourage them to strive for excellence.

The President further said teachers should continually update their knowledge, embrace technology, and adopt innovative teaching methods. They should promote independent thinking and cultivate a spirit of enquiry among students.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, holds a national-level function on Teachers' Day (September 5) every year to honour the country's best teachers. The awardees are selected through a rigorous, transparent, and online selection process.

The National Teachers' Award is conferred to recognise the unique contributions of some of the country's best teachers, whose immense contributions have played a major role in improving the quality of education and enriching the lives of their students.

September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who served as the second President of India.