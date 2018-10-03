Teacher Training Crucial To Improve The Quality Of Education System: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Dy CM of Delhi addresses ASES fifth edition in New Delhi

Teacher training is crucial to improve and maintain the quality of our education system especially, the government school system, said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi today here while addressing the 5th edition of Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES) and 10th edition of DIDAC India. Speaking on the occasion Mr Sisodia said, "Technology in education is another area which we need to focus on and internalise. We have to find innovative ways to make education fun and less burdensome for students".

"In Delhi", the deputy chief minister who also holds the education portfoladded that his government "have already cut down the curriculum by 25% to reduce the burden on the students and introduced happy curriculum. We have also requested the Central Government to look at the possibility of reducing it up to 50%."

The event was organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), an association in India for the education and training fraternity, along with other education and skill related organisations like the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), NITI Aayog, AICTE, NCERT and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and hosted by Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Apart from Mr Sisodia, the inaugural session was addressed by Dominic Savage OBE, Director, Education World Forum and Aditya Gupta, CEO, India Didactics Association.

Dominic Savage OBE, Director, Education World Forum, said "We are proud to hold ASES in India each year and to witness and discuss the strides that India and its neighbors are taking in developing education for the challenges we face globally. Our theme this year is Learning for tomorrow's world and we are looking forward to listening carefully and debating fully the plans and experiences of the region. We are delighted that ASES attracts ministers from around the region and has the support of ministers in India; a powerful combination to help prepare all our education systems to succeed."

Aditya Gupta, CEO, India Didactics Association said, "India has the largest percentage of young people in the world. This essential human resource must be provided with working competencies and skills keeping in mind latest innovation and technological developments in education sector to make them future ready with industrial revolution 4.0. The need of the hour is an exponential change - be it teacher training, assessments or technology adoption to ensure that teaching and learning outcomes are at par with the best global practices."

ASES is a global annual meeting of ministers offering insights from leading education pioneers, policy makers and education experts from Asia.

DIDAC India is and annual exhibition and conference for educational material, training and technology based solutions for all levels and sectors of the education and training industry.

