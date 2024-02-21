TANCET 2024: Admit Cards Released For Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test

Anna University, Chennai has released the admit cards for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of TANCET to download the hall tickets. They will be required to enter their credentials for downloading the hall tickets.

The TANCET MCA and MBA will be held on March 9, 2023. CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 10, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at the following universities:

-University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional, Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering.

-Annamalai University.

-Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges.

-Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self financing colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralised single-window online counseling.

Steps for downloading the admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download TANCET hall ticket'

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Submit and download