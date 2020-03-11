TANCET 2020 Result Expected This Month

TANCET 2020 result will be released this month

Anna University is expected to announce TANCET 2020 result soon. Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is held for admission to MBA, MCA, M.Tech. and M.Arch. courses offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2020 was held on February 29 for MBA and MCA courses, and on March 1 for M.Tech., ME, M.Arch., and M.Planning.

As per the official schedule for TANCET released by Anna University, the result should be released on or before March 20, 2020. The mark sheets will be available for downloading from March 23, 2020. The mark sheets will remain available up to April 10, 2020. The mark sheet must be produced by the candidate at the time of admission.

Candidates who qualify in TANCET will have to participate in counselling process held by Anna University for allotment of seats.

In case of the entrance exam for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan., there are three parts in the question paper in which part I and II are common for all disciplines. On evaluation, the average marks may vary from discipline to discipline under Part III. Thus, Marks of Part III will be computed using the following formula:

Computed Marks of Part III = (X+r) m

Here, X is the adjustment factor, r is the raw mark scored by the candidates and m is the multiplication factor used to level the averages of all subjects. Relative ranking is derived through this formula.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be notified of their actual marks and their percentile score at the time of the result declaration. However, the mark sheet will only contain a candidate's percentile score. The percentile score will be calculated by the following formula:

Percentile Score =(Y/N)* 100,

where Y is number of students scored lesser mark than the candidate in that examination and N is the total number of students appeared for the examination.

