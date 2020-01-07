Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2020) Registration Begins

Candidates belonging to other States can also appear for the TANCET.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) registration has begun. The exam will be held on February 29 and March 1 at Chennai, Coimbatore, Karaikudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Chidambaram, Nagercoil, Vellore, Dindigul, Salem, Villupuram, Erode, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar. The exam result will be declared on March 20.

Candidates belonging to other States can also appear for the TANCET.

Before the registration candidates must have a unique email ID, valid mobile number, class 10th and class 12th pass certificate. "A passport photo of good quality either in jpg or in png format. The photo should be full face, front view, with eyes open. The head should be at the centre. The photograph should be in colour and of the size minimum of 2 inch x 2 inch (51 mm x 51 mm)," reads the exam notice released by Anna University.

TANCET is conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree programmes. This is one of the biggest entrance exams held in the State for admission to Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

