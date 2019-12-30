Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Registration Begins On January 7

TANCET 2020: Apply from January 7 till January 31

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 will be held on February 29 and March 1. The application process for TANCET will begin on January 7. Candidates can apply for the exam till January 31. TANCET is conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree programmes. This is one of the biggest entrance exams held in the State for admission to Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

Eligibility Conditions For TANCET

The exam result will be announced on March 20 and the exam mark sheet will be released online on March 23.

The entrance test will be held at Chennai, Coimbatore, Karaikudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Chidambaram, Nagercoil, Vellore, Dindigul, Salem, Villupuram, Erode, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar.

Limited numbers of seats (full time only) are available for the candidates employed and sponsored by the Government Organisations and Government Aided Educational Institutions. "However, registered professional architects with a minimum of 5 years professional experience will be considered for admission to M.Arch. Degree programme at University Departments of Anna University, SAP Campus under sponsored category. All such candidates who intend to apply under sponsored category have to appear for TANCET 2020," reads the exam notice released by Anna University.

