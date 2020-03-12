Anna University Announces TANCET 2020 Result

TANCET 2020 result has been announced and is available on official website

TANCET 2020 result has been announced. Anna University conducts TANCET exam for admission to post graduate professional programmes offered at Universities in Tamil Nadu. The result is available on the exam's official website. The TANCET 2020 marks sheets will be available for downloading from March 23 and will remain available till April 10, 2020.

Candidates who qualify in TANCET will have to participate in counselling process held by Anna University for allotment of seats.

TANCET 2020 Result: Check Here

TANCET 2020 Result: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for TANCET 2020: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab.

Step three: Enter email id, password, and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and download your result.

In case of the entrance exam for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan., candidate's relative ranking will be derived and will be released along with the result.

To check the TANCET 2020 result, students who appeared for the entrance exam will need their email id and password used to register for the exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be notified of their actual marks and their percentile score at the time of the result declaration. However, the mark sheet will only contain a candidate's percentile score.

