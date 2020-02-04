Tamil Nadu Scraps Plan To Hold Public Exams To Classes 5, 8 Students

The announcement evoked mixed reactions as many students had already reconciled to the new format.

In a huge relief to school students across Tamilnadu, the state government today revoked it's order issued in November mandating conduct of board exams like public exams for class 5 and 8 students. The decision was announced by Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today who was adamant till recently.

The proposed system would have also scrapped the existing detention free annual exam assessing students only on the last term curriculum. It requires students to test students on their entire year long curriculum.

The announcement evoked mixed reactions as many students had already reconciled to the new format and had started preparing for it.

Ezhil Malar a class 5 student at the Doveton Girls Higher Secondary School told NDTV: "We are so happy because it's cancelled".

However, Charulatha is a bit disappointed. She says "I was not scared as we had prepared well for the exam actually. I am sad it's cancelled".

Explaining why most parents objected to this, Jeslin, another student said "We have to study all first, second and third term portions so it will be difficult to study and remember. Also we had to go to other schools to take the exams. We don't know how it would be. This also puts us under stress"

Teachers say although they had prepared the children, the parents weren't willing to let their children go through exam related stress so early.

Christabel Rajasekaran, Headmistress of the Doveton Girls Higher Secondary School said: "We did not feel it was necessary for class 5 and 8 to face public exams. It is too early. What they do in the class the whole year is enough. Just a three hour paper can't test the child".

The opposition says the ruling AIADMK had attempted to toe it's ally BJP's line by adopting recommendations in the amended Right to Education Act which mandates such public exams and scrapping of detention free system.

DMK Chief M K Stalin today urged the state government to be firm at least now.

"At least now the AIADMK rulers should be firm. They should strongly oppose the new education policy and assert the state's rights," he tweeted.

Over the years, many say, Tamil Nadu had adopted a progressive approach to make school education less stressful. A key measure was scrapping entrance exams for medical and engineering admissions. However, introduction of the entrance test NEET scrapped it and the ruling AIADMK is unable to abolish it in principle though it says it's committed to entrance exam free medical admission.

Click here for more Education News