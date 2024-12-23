Centre Scraps 'No-Detention' Policy For Classes 5 And 8 Students Failing Year-End Exams

In a big change in school education, the Centre has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it, allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

At least 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two grades after an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019.

According to an official notification, if students fail to clear the annual exams, they will be given additional coaching and an opportunity to take a re-exam within two months of the results.

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be. During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said.

But no child can be expelled by any school until their education is complete, the government has clarified.

According to senior Education Ministry officials, the notification will apply to over 3,000 schools run by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.

"Since school education is a state subject, states can make their decision in this regard. Already 16 states and 2 UTs including Delhi have done away with the no-detention policy for these two classes.

"Haryana and Puducherry have not made any decision yet, while remaining states and UTs have decided to continue with the policy," a senior official said.