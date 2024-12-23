Advertisement

Centre Scraps 'No-Detention' Policy For Classes 5 And 8 Students Failing Year-End Exams

The government has clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till completion of elementary education.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Centre Scraps 'No-Detention' Policy For Classes 5 And 8 Students Failing Year-End Exams
The notification will be applicable to over 3,000 schools run by the central government.

In a big change in school education, the Centre has scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it, allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

At least 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two grades after an amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019.

According to an official notification, if students fail to clear the annual exams, they will be given additional coaching and an opportunity to take a re-exam within two months of the results.

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be. During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said.

But no child can be expelled by any school until their education is complete, the government has clarified.

According to senior Education Ministry officials, the notification will apply to over 3,000 schools run by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.

"Since school education is a state subject, states can make their decision in this regard. Already 16 states and 2 UTs including Delhi have done away with the no-detention policy for these two classes.

"Haryana and Puducherry have not made any decision yet, while remaining states and UTs have decided to continue with the policy," a senior official said.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Education News, No Detention Policy, 'No-Detention Policy' For Classes 5 And 8
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com