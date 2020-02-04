No Public Exam For Class 5, 8 Students: Tamil Nadu Rolls Back Decision

Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the measure to conduct public exams for Classes 5 and 8.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday decided to cancel the measure to conduct public exams for students of Classes 5 and 8. After facing backlash from opposition, child right activists and educationists, for the decision announced last month, the government has decided to continue with the existing system.

In a statement issued in Chennai, School Education Minister K.S.Sengottaiyan said the government, after considering the various representations, has decided to Cancel public exams for classes 5 and 8, reported Indo-Asian News Service.

The minister also added that the government has decided to continue with the existing system.

Tamil Nadu decided to implement the amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act that scrapped the no-detention policy, with more than 20 lakh students across the state expected to sit for the public examinations in March and April 15.

The state government's decision was, according to Deccan Herald, that it would continue to follow the no-detention policy despite conducting a board exam for three years till 2022.

Demanding scrapping of the move, the daily also reported that, activists say forcing children from the age of10 to 13 to sit through a board exam would not just exert "unnecessary pressure" on them at "tender age" but also lead to heavy dropouts, especially of girl children, from the school at a time when the enrolment rates are quite high in Tamil Nadu.

Activists also pointed out that the earlier decision "could result in an increase in child labour as "non-performing" or "under-performing" students would be pulled out of the school by parents.



(With Inputs from IANS)

Click here for more Education News