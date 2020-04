Tamil Nadu Government Directs Private Colleges Not To Demand Fee During Lockdown

Tamil Nadu government has asked private colleges not to demand fee during lockdown

The Higher Education Department in Tamil Nadu has directed all Universities and Colleges to not to compel students or parents to pay fee during the lockdown period. The Department has sent a notice in this regard to the Director of Technical Education, Director of Collegiate Education, Registrars of all Universities, and Registrars of all deemed to be Universities.

The notice issued by the Higher Education Department says that all private colleges/schools in the state shall not compel students or parents to pay the fee for the next academic year 2020-21 or the pending dues for the academic year 2019-20 or levy any penalty for any delay during the lockdown period. The decision has been taken under the Disaster management Act, 2005.

All private colleges in the state have to stick to the Government orders strictly. The Registrars of Deemed to be Universities must also adhere to the directions without any deviation.

The notice was issued after it was brought to the department's attention that some private colleges/schools in the state were demanding fee from parents during the lockdown period.

Prime Minister announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days which began on March 25. The lockdown was further extended on April 15 and will end on May 3. All educational institutes were in the last leg of the academic year when the lockdown began disrupting all academic activities including year-end/even semester examinations.

