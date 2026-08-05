Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Today: Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the Tamil Nadu board supplementary exam results for Class 10 regular students today, as per reports. Students can check and download their Class 10th provisional marksheet through the official result portals, including tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

Apart from online facilities, students can also obtain their examination results directly from the schools where they studied. The board has already issued the supplementary exam scorecards to private candidates on its official portal. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu board announced the Class 12 supplementary exam result on July 31 for regular candidates.

To access their marks online, candidates are required to enter their registration number (or exam roll number) along with their date of birth in the designated fields on the official websites. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready before logging in to avoid delays and ensure a smoother process while accessing the results.

According to official information, the government has also made arrangements for delivering examination results through SMS services to ensure broader accessibility. School students will receive result updates on the mobile phone numbers submitted to their respective schools, while private candidates will receive notifications on the numbers provided during their online registration process.

The supplementary exams were conducted from July 8 to July 15, 2026, and 66,488 students appeared for the examination, according to reports.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced on May 20, 2026. More than nine lakh students had appeared for the 10th board examinations in 2026. Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent in the SSLC 10th board examinations for the academic year 2025-26, according to the results announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on May 20.