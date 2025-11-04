Tamil Nadu Class 10 And 12 Exams 2026 Dates And Timetable Declared

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the exam dates for Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) and HSE- 2nd year (Class 12) for the year 2026. The Class 10 board exams have been scheduled from March 11 to April 6, 2026. The practical exam will be held from February 23 to 28, 2026 and the results are expected to be announced on May 20, 2026.

For HSE or Class 12, the exams will be held from March 2 to 26, 2026. The practical exams will be held from February 9 to 14, 2026. The date for the tentative announcement of result is May 8, 2026.



TNDGE has also released the time table for HSE 1st year of Class 11 for arrear candidates. The examination for Class 11 will be held from March 3, 2026 to March 27, 2026. The practical exam has been scheduled for February 16-21, 2026. The results for Class 11 will be announced by May 20, 2026.

Schedule for SSLC

The exam for SSLC will begin with the Tamil or other language paper on March 11, 2026.

The Class 10 English Part-II exam is scheduled for March 16, 2026.

The exam for Class 10 Mathematics Part III will be held on March 25, 2026.

Science Part-III is scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Social Science Part III will be held on April 2, 2026.

SSLC Exams will conclude with Optional Language Part 4 paper with be held on April 6, 2026.

Schedule for HSC

The Class 12 exam will begin with Tamil and other language subjects on March 2.

The exam for Part II English will be held on March 5, 2026.

The Chemistry/Accountancy/Geography Part III exam will be held on March 9, 2026.

Physics/Economics/Employability Skills Paper will be held on March 3, 2026.

Students can visit the official website of the TNDGE to check the complete examination schedule.