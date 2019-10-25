Tamil Nadu Extends Board Exam Duration To 3 Hours

Tamil Nadu Board has extended board exam duration to 3 hours

Tamil Nadu board students have reason to rejoice as the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), which conducts the HSC (12th) and SSLC (10th) has decided to extend the board examination duration from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours. The extended duration is applicable to all three classes - class 10, 11, and 12 - for which the board exam is conducted.

The information about board exam duration was also tweeted by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister, Mr. K. A. Sengottiyan. The extended duration is in-line with the new education policy.

"புதிய கல்விக் கொள்கை காரணமாக 10,11,12 -ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் மாணவர்களுக்கு கூடுதல் நேரம் தேவை" என்ற மாணவர்கள் (ம) பெற்றோகளின் கோரிக்கையை ஏற்று தேர்வு நேரத்தை 3 மணி நேரமாக நீட்டிக்க முடிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.



இந்தக் கூடுதல் நேரம் நடப்பாண்டிலேயே நடைமுறைப்படுத்தப்படும். — K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) October 22, 2019

The examination program is different for Old Syllabus and New Syllabus students. Students who will be appearing for the Board examination next year can download exam time-table from the DGE, Tamil Nadu website.

The admit card for the board examination will be released in the first week of exam. Students will also be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper before the exam starts.

In 2019, 95.2 per cent students passed in class 10 board exam, 95 per cent students passed in class 11 board exam, and 91.3 per cent students passed in class 12 board exam.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.