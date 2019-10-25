Tamil Nadu Extends Board Exam Duration To 3 Hours

Tamil Nadu board has extended the board exam duration to 3 hours. Board exam for class 10, 11, and 12 students will be held in March-April next year.

Education | Edited by | Updated: October 25, 2019 16:04 IST
New Delhi: 

Tamil Nadu board students have reason to rejoice as the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), which conducts the HSC (12th) and SSLC (10th) has decided to extend the board examination duration from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours. The extended duration is applicable to all three classes - class 10, 11, and 12 - for which the board exam is conducted.

The information about board exam duration was also tweeted by the Tamil Nadu Education Minister, Mr. K. A. Sengottiyan. The extended duration is in-line with the new education policy.

The examination program is different for Old Syllabus and New Syllabus students. Students who will be appearing for the Board examination next year can download exam time-table from the DGE, Tamil Nadu website.

The admit card for the board examination will be released in the first week of exam. Students will also be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper before the exam starts.

In 2019, 95.2 per cent students passed in class 10 board exam, 95 per cent students passed in class 11 board exam, and 91.3 per cent students passed in class 12 board exam.

