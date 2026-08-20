SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results Released, Check Scores Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exams held in hybrid mode. The hybrid format included both Computer Based Test (CBT) and Pen and Paper Tests.

Candidates can check their results on the official SWAYAM examination website now. To access the result, students will need their application number and password.

According to the NTA, the examination was conducted for 69 papers. A total of 3,820 candidates registered for the exams, while 3,053 candidates appeared.

The final scorecards and certificates will be provided to successful candidates by the respective National Coordinators. Earlier, NTA had announced the results for 829 SWAYAM courses whose examinations were conducted entirely in CBT mode on July 16, 2026.

How to Check SWAYAM Jan 2026 Result

The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their results:

Visit the official website of SWAYAM examination.

Look for the January 2026 semester exam results link and click on it.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on the Submit button.

Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use.