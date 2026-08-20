Advertisement

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results Released, Check Scores Here

NTA announced results for SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exams held in hybrid mode for 69 papers with over 3000 candidates appearing.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results Released, Check Scores Here
Successful candidates will receive scorecards and certificates from National Coordinators.
  • National Testing Agency announced results for SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exams in hybrid mode
  • The exams included 69 papers with 3,820 registered and 3,053 candidates appearing
  • Results are accessible online via the official SWAYAM website using application number and password
When will I receive my official course certificate?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exams held in hybrid mode. The hybrid format included both Computer Based Test (CBT) and Pen and Paper Tests.

Candidates can check their results on the official SWAYAM examination website now. To access the result, students will need their application number and password.

According to the NTA, the examination was conducted for 69 papers. A total of 3,820 candidates registered for the exams, while 3,053 candidates appeared.

The final scorecards and certificates will be provided to successful candidates by the respective National Coordinators. Earlier, NTA had announced the results for 829 SWAYAM courses whose examinations were conducted entirely in CBT mode on July 16, 2026.

How to Check SWAYAM Jan 2026 Result

The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their results:

  • Visit the official website of SWAYAM examination.
  • Look for the January 2026 semester exam results link and click on it.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Click on the Submit button.
  • Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SWAYAM January 2026 Results, SWAYAM Courses, SWAYAM Semester Exams
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com