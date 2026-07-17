SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Result Out For 829 Courses: Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Result for 829 courses conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official SWAYAM examination portal using their login credentials. The SWAYAM January 2026 semester examinations were conducted from June 17 to June 21, 2026, across multiple sessions at examination centres located in cities across the country. The results for hybrid mode courses are still being processed.

How to Check SWAYAM January 2026 Result Online?

Visit the official SWAYAM examination website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Click on the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester scorecard link available on the homepage.

Enter the Application Number and other required login credentials.

Submit the details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Important Details Candidates Should Know

NTA has clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, declaring scores, and forwarding the results to the Ministry of Education. The final scorecards and certificates will be issued by the respective National Coordinators of the courses. Candidates facing any issues while checking their results or requiring clarification can contact NTA through the official SWAYAM support channels.

The examination witnessed strong participation from learners across India. A total of 1,26,773 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,07,887 candidates appeared. For the 829 CBT courses alone, 1,22,953 candidates registeredand 1,04,834 appeared. Meanwhile, 3,820 candidates registered for the 69 hybrid-mode courses, with 3,053 appearing for the examination.