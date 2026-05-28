NCERT Offers Free Online English Course For Class 12 On SWAYAM; Check Registration Dates

- NCERT offers a free online English course for Class 12 students via SWAYAM platform
- The course covers reading, writing, prose, and poetry for better English understanding
- Enrollment began April 16, 2026, with classes starting May 1, and ending September 15
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a free online English course for Class 12 students through the SWAYAM platform. The course aims to help students improve their English skills and better understand topics taught in Class 12.
According to details shared by NCERT, the course will cover important areas such as reading skills, writing skills, prose and poetry. It is designed for Class 12 students who want extra support in learning English in an easy and organised way.
Unlock the magic of English literature and language - a journey that transcends time and connects us all. Celebrate the power of language, creativity, and the joy of storytelling by joining the FREE Online English Course offered by NCERT on the SWAYAM portal— NCERT (@ncert) May 27, 2026
Click here to join… pic.twitter.com/zR33FcDYEY
The course enrolment started on April 16, 2026, while classes are set to begin from May 1, 2026. Interested learners can register for the course until September 1, 2026, and the course will continue till September 15, 2026. The total duration of the programme is 21 weeks.
NCERT has also shared that the course includes e-content, self-assessment, e-tutorials and discussion forums, allowing learners to study and practice at their own pace.
The programme is not only open to students but can also be joined by teachers, parents, competitive exam aspirants and other interested learners.
Students interested in joining the Class 12 English course can register through the SWAYAM platform using the details shared by NCERT.