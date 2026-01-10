SWAYAM-16 Exam Schedule Out For June 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the SWAYAM-16 exam. The January 2026 semester Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-16) exam has been scheduled for June 17, 18,19,20 and 21, 2026. The buffer dates have been scheduled for June 22 and 23, 2026.

The exams will be held in two shifts, i.e. the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Eligibility for the certificate will be announced on the course page and learners will get certificates only if this criterion is matched.

Universities/colleges approving credit transfer for these courses can use the marks/certificate obtained in these courses for the same.

SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the learners, however learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates.

