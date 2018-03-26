Award Credits To Students For Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Activities: UGC To Universities

In this summer internship, the letter also said, it is expected that the students will not only participate in the overall cleanliness in the villages/slums but would also help in setting up systems for sustaining cleanliness / sanitation efforts under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
"These efforts are expected to provide a great learning experience in Indian context to the students across the country and would help in improving the overall quality of education," said the UGC communication.
UGC also asked the educational institutes to consider providing an "elective course" under CBCS with two credits for 15 days (100 hours) Summer lnternship under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities in respective universities and its affiliated colleges, as applicable.
"You are requested to consider implementation of this elective course from the forthcoming summer session and give wide publicity among the students so that vast majority of the students opt for this elective course," said the letter.
