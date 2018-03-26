Award Credits To Students For Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Activities: UGC To Universities

UGC asked all universities to provide two academic credits to students who are undertaking summer internships under government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities.

Education | | Updated: March 26, 2018 18:33 IST
UGC asked institutions to provide two credits to students for Swachh summer internships

New Delhi:  In a letter to the vice-chancellors, directors and principals of all universities and colleges, higher education regulator UGC asked to provide two academic credits to students who are undertaking summer internships under government's cleanliness drive Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in a meeting held on March 20, 2018 has approved to provide two credits like any other 'Elective' under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in Higher Educational Institutions undertaking 15 days (100 hours) Summer Internships under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Activities.

In this summer internship, the letter also said, it is expected that the students will not only participate in the overall cleanliness in the villages/slums but would also help in setting up systems for sustaining cleanliness / sanitation efforts under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

"These efforts are expected to provide a great learning experience in Indian context to the students across the country and would help in improving the overall quality of education," said the UGC communication.

88 Per Cent UGC Approved Journals Are 'Low Quality': Study

UGC also asked the educational institutes to consider providing an "elective course" under CBCS with two credits for 15 days (100 hours) Summer lnternship under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities in respective universities and its affiliated colleges, as applicable.

"You are requested to consider implementation of this elective course from the forthcoming summer session and give wide publicity among the students so that vast majority of the students opt for this elective course," said the letter.

Click here for more Education News

 

