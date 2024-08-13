'Study In US' Education Fair To Be Held In 8 Cities From August 16 To 25

The US higher education sector is hosting education fairs nationwide, starting in Hyderabad and concluding in New Delhi, as announced by the US Embassy in India.

The EducationUSA Fairs will begin on Friday, August 16, in Hyderabad, and conclude on Sunday, August 25, in New Delhi, covering eight cities across India for 10 days.

These fairs aim to assist students interested in pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in the United States by providing an opportunity to interact with representatives from more than 80 accredited US universities and colleges.

According to the official release, attendance is free, but students must register in advance if they wish to explore studying in the US and meet university representatives.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the importance of these fairs, stating, "The EducationUSA fairs are an excellent opportunity to discover the remarkable educational opportunities that the United States offers. Whether you are interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, or business, there is a program to help you achieve your goals."

He added, "These fairs provide the chance to connect with representatives from a wide range of US colleges and universities and attend sessions on the college application and visa processes. You'll receive firsthand information on admissions, scholarships, campus life, and much more about studying on a US campus. Our goal is to ensure that students and their families have all the information and support needed to realize their dream of studying in the United States."

The EducationUSA Fairs will be held in eight cities: Hyderabad on August 16, Chennai on August 17, Bangalore on August 18, Kolkata on August 19, Ahmedabad on August 21, Pune on August 22, Mumbai on August 24, and New Delhi on August 25. Each event will be held at designated hotels in the respective cities, with varying timings.

EducationUSA, a network operated by the US Department of State, includes over 430 international student advising centres across more than 175 countries and territories.

In India, EducationUSA provides advisory services through six centres located in five cities: Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.