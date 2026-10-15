Study In The UK: 4 Universities To Offer £10,000 Scholarships To Indians

Four universities in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, will offer GREAT Scholarships 2027 to eligible Indian students planning to pursue postgraduate courses in the UK. Each scholarship will provide at least £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year taught postgraduate course starting in autumn 2027.

The announcement was made by the British Council on October 14. The scholarships will be available for the 2027-28 academic year and are part of a programme jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council and participating universities.

Which Universities Are Offering GREAT Scholarships?

The four participating universities are:

Manchester Metropolitan University Royal Northern College of Music The University of Manchester University of Salford

What Courses Are Covered?

The scholarships will support eligible students applying for one-year taught postgraduate courses. The available subjects will vary by university and may include business, finance, marketing, psychology, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, design and humanities. Arts and music programmes are also covered under the wider scholarship initiative.

Who Can Apply?

Indian students must secure an offer of admission from one of the participating universities and meet the entry requirements for their chosen course. The eligible programmes, selection criteria and application deadlines may differ across institutions.

The scholarship will contribute towards tuition fees and may not cover the full cost of studying in the UK. Students should plan separately for any remaining fees, accommodation, travel and living expenses.

How To Apply

Interested students should visit the official websites of the four universities to check the eligible courses, application process and deadlines. There is no single application deadline for all participating institutions, so candidates should follow the instructions provided by their chosen university.